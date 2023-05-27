Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock.

Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.79. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £106.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Topps Tiles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

