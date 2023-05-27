Toncoin (TON) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007159 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.52 billion and $12.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,669.74 or 0.99993147 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

