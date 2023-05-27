tomiNet Price Reaches $3.75 (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. tomiNet has a market cap of $180.37 million and $14.68 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00014034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.74712949 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $14,482,341.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

