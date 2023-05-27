Todd M. Cleveland Sells 20,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 207,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.