TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.42 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.39-$3.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 4,419,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

