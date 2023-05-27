Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.5 %
TITN traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 526,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,184. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Read More
