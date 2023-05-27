Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.5 %

TITN traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 526,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,184. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

