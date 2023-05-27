Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.5 %

TITN opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

