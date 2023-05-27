Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98.
Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.5 %
TITN opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.