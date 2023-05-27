Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

