Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

