Tintra (LON:TNT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.66 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31). Approximately 187,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 86,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,925.00 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Joe Lyske purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,825.87). Company insiders own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

