Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Up 1,074.8% in May

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 1,074.8% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

TIRX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

