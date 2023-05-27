Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.45 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.57.
About Three Sixty Solar
Read More
