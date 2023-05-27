Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.45 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.57.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. engages in the provision of solar equipment. Its product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. The company was founded by Peter Sherba on August 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

