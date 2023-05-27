Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 682 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 2.38% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP remained flat at $46.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

