Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $7.44 on Friday, hitting $387.95. The stock had a trading volume of 800,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,432. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.04. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

