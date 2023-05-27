Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,836 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.45. 1,135,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,289. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.