Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,745 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.38% of Radian Group worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,107,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $25.64. 3,267,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,747. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.