Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $8.84 Million in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 941,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 420,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,329. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

