Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of Enstar Group worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.98. 35,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

