Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

