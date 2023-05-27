Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

TMO stock opened at $522.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

