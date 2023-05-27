The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

