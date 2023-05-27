The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $185,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,102. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

