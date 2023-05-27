The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 4,419,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.