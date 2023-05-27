The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.