The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.64) to GBX 173 ($2.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
The Pebble Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,012.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.54.
The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
