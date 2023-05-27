The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.61

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.13. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 72,637 shares.
The India Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
