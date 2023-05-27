The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,493. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

