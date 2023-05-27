The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,541. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

