The Goldman Sachs Group Trims National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Target Price to $54.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NFG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

