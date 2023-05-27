The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Down 0.4%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.77). Approximately 384,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 491,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.20 ($1.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £748.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.38.

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,164.18). 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

