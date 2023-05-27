The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,474 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.73% of The GEO Group worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The GEO Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 451,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,012,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $608.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

