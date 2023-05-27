The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 138,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

