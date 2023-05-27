The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

