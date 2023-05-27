The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,800 ($59.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.35) to GBX 3,992 ($49.65) in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,169.00.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

