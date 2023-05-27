The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 225,143 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after buying an additional 261,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

