The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 120,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

