Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thales Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Thales has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Thales Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3574 per share. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thales Company Profile

THLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

