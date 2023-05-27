Tezos Price Hits $0.89 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $837.19 million and $10.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003192 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003156 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,587,271 coins and its circulating supply is 939,391,265 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

