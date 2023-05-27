Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

