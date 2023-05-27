Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Terrace Energy Trading Up 21.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.