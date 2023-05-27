Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Terna has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

About Terna

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

