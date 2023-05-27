Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Critical Comparison

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Eltek 9.97% 19.53% 10.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tempo Automation and Eltek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Eltek.

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Eltek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Eltek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Eltek $39.65 million 1.11 $3.19 million $0.71 10.56

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Summary

Eltek beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

