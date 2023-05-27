Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.04 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 147.60 ($1.84). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 2,084,066 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

