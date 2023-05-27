Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Telkonet Price Performance
Shares of TKOI remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 40,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Telkonet has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About Telkonet
