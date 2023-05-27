Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.81

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $10.66. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 26,118 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELNY. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

