TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $63.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

