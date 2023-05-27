Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Target by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 30,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,753,000 after purchasing an additional 109,893 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 8,100,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.