Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

TANH stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

