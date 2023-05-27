SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

