SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 480,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.7 %

AMETEK stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.